Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a testing day.

  |  28 Dec 2020 12:00 AM GMT

It is going to be a testing day. Your relations with your partner will come under strain. And your loyalty and commitment will be doubted. This will give you pain. But you will realise human nature is unpredictable and it is a part and partial of life. And you will quickly get over it. You may have a sense of dissatisfaction but it will be temporary.

