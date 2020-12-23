 Top
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  23 Dec 2020 12:00 AM GMT

The mood you find yourself in could make you want to experience new things so you could plan something adventurous. A phone call or letter will put you on cloud nine. You will remain busy in business matters. You could also get into an argument with some close person on a trivial matter, speak carefully.

