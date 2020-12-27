Capricorn: (December 22 - January 20)

 Top
The stars promote your luck in service and work related areas.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Dec 2020 12:00 AM GMT

The stars promote your luck in service and work related areas. Your mind is especially sharp and you are quick on the uptake as additional work comes your way. You enjoy the challenge of tackling a variety of subjects. Expressing yourself using your writing skills, through the medium of arts or talking to a confidante are ways to handle stress. It's a good time for rethinking and revising educational plans, paperwork, mental projects, and communications. You are most likely to express your social, romantic, and artistic qualities through an intellectual appreciation of art, cultural pursuits, and literature.

