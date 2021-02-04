Today's Horoscope Prediction - 04 February' 21: Leo, Libra etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

04 February 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Raashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Lets check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 4th February 2021

Moon opposite Mars on your solar return chart ensures a wonderful year for you. You will have a lot of excitement in your life. Your dreams will get fulfilled. New people will come in your life. And you will enjoy amazing bonding with everyone. New ideas will get implemented at your workplace. You will also accept new challenges. You will also have unmatched financial gains. New job / business offers will keep coming. You will also get work orders from abroad. You will also invest in shares, gold, mutual funds and real estate. Business related trips will keep you busy. You will also share good bonding with your mate/spouse. He/she will be a source of inspiration. Those who are single can plan to get married. Students will excel in studies. Your siblings will give you full support. Those in politics and media will shine. You could receive an award/honour too.

4th February Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 4, 13, 22 Lucky Days Monday, Friday, Sunday Lucky Colours Red, Violet, White





Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 4th February:

Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your rasshi.

1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):





You may not say no to varying partners since you do not want a no cords kind of relationship. You would like to relish your freedom to follow various other plans too. Your expenses would far exceed your income. You will talk with your family members to cut down on expenses to meet ends. They will be reluctant. But you will persuade then well.

2. Today's Horoscope for Tarus (Apr 21 - May 21):





Things will work out with a joint discussion regarding a long term relation you want. However, you must duck putting too much burden on the person. You would show lot of skills and understanding of things at your workplace. And will be getting the best results which will give you immense pleasure. You can undertake a religious trip too.





3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):





You feel so desired but at the same time you like to be a little more autonomous than you are. You love your buddy very much but need to do some sort of soul searching too. Money inflow will be fast. You will feel confident and strong and will be able to perform even impossible tasks. You could also think about buying a new house or renovation of existing one.





4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):





You may not be heading for a lucrative time as you could be in a perilous mood and may want to change your partner. The situation is troubled with one trial after another. Your monetary condition will be stagnant. For even basic necessities of life you will be made to work hard. Nothing will come easy.





5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):





You could decide to marry the person you love. You will relish a warm relationship, enjoying the comfort of long term love. There will be constructive vibes. You will think that you have got things in life much more than you expect. God has been very kind. You have got things on a platter. You will enjoy your day.





6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):





You could get selfish about your partner and need him/her with you all the time. This might be a little problematic to handle and still keep a pleasant relationship. Financial condition will remain stable. You will meet an influential person. It will open the doors of progress for you. He/she will be your friend, philosopher and guide.





7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):





Problems on the financial front can make you feel somewhat depressed and failing to coup with the demands of your loved one. It is better to talk heart to heart on such issues. You could be spending a lot of time with family. There could be some spending on household items which you have planned in advance.





8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):





On the whole, you will have a great day. There will be some debate about your future keeping long term objectives in mind. You will be contended with the way things would go. You will be making handsome profits in your business. Financial position will improve. There are chances of meeting an influential person who will help you in times ahead.





9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):





You may have confusion feeling today. There is optimism in your heart but are also afraid of the fact that you could lose a little of what you already have. This can keep you a little perplexed. You will shine at your workplace. And your efforts will be rewarded with success. You will be talked off highly in your office. And will receive appreciations.





10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):





11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):





One of the reasons you may want to call it settled is your failure to coup with a partner who is very cold and at the same time arduous in this relationship. You will be very creative and will be able to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. Your peers and superiors will support you fully. Income will be good.





12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):





A new person is likely to come in your life. This will fill you with optimism for the future as you get drawn to the warm ways of this person and begin to develop a strong liking for it. You will appear positive and relaxed. And will be able to meet your deadlines well in time. You will have the stamina and energy to get the things done.