Leo: (July 23 - August 23)

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 12:00 AM GMT

Communication becomes especially important to you. Smoothing out your close personal relationships is what makes you happy. You are adaptable when it comes to your affections--very willing to compromise, negotiate, and make peace. A new set-up in existing jobs or a new job altogether may be formed in the coming months. There will be a sense of renewal and reinvigoration with regard to your daily activities, health routines, and attention to practical matters. This is a phase when you have an increased awareness of your health.

