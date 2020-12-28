Today you will be involved in a very hot and happening affair with a very simple and down to earth person. He / she is an amazing person with a lot of qualities. It is going to be a case of love at first sight. And you will be making the first move. The person will reciprocate positively. It will be a case of days of endless romance.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
