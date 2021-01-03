 Top
Libra: (September 23 - October 23)

It’s easier for you to approach sensitive, intimate, and personal matters with rationality and logic in this period.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 12:00 AM GMT

It's easier for you to approach sensitive, intimate, and personal matters with rationality and logic in this period. As such, this is a great time to open up conversations about topics that normally might cause waves, such as those revolving around the sharing of power, intimacy, and finances. You know how to relate to others and you do so with warmth and affection. You will seek out the company of close friends who stimulate your thoughts and ideas. You may attract a younger person into your life.

