Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)

  |  28 Dec 2020 12:00 AM GMT

You will be having a lot of interaction with people in general. Your magnetic personality and way of speaking attract people towards you. You listen to them with keen interest and they share their problems with you. A person might get attracted to you because of your charming manners.

