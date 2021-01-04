 Top
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)

  |  4 Jan 2021 12:00 AM GMT

Your love mate would be somewhat tough to get on with as he/she could get maddened at the slimmest incident. You will remain busy in sports, games or in exercises. However, feet or eyes related disease may unsettle you a bit. Take adequate care of health.

horoscope astrology zodiac signs today's horoscope sagittarius horoscope today 
