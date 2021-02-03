 Top
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Feb 2021 12:00 AM GMT

You can feel unwanted and try to push yourself centre stage. You may feel inclined to take a risk to see that this happens and the opportunity to do so will be there. You will make contact with a political bigwig who will be of great help to you. You will also focus on your work with lot of energy.

