Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)

  |  28 Dec 2020 12:00 AM GMT

Today you will be involved in the activities taking place in your family / home. You will feel you have neglected them and will like to make amends. Your mate will give suggestions for issues that require immediate attention. You will have a re-look at priorities in your life and discuss the matter in family.

