Taurus: (April 21 - May 21)

This phase highlights friendship, love, romance and children in your life.

  |  27 Dec 2020 12:00 AM GMT

This phase highlights friendship, love, romance and children in your life. Your home life is especially busy and sometimes hectic, Arguments with, or on behalf of, family members cannot be avoided but conflict resolution is bound to be quick and relatively easy. Excess energy is best channeled into constructive home improvement projects. You are slightly more defensive and certainly more protective than usual during this period. There may be the need to revisit old, nagging issues regarding personal finances

