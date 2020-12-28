It is going to be a tough day for you. Your financial condition will deteriorate suddenly. And you may even face possibilities of closer of your business, as you may suffer some losses. Some person will try to take undue advantage of your gentle behavior. You need not trust any third person blindly. Relations between wife and husband will also improve.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
