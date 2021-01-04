Your autonomous way of living is going to make it problematic for you to hang on someone's else. You will wish to find out what you actually want and with whom. Some long-lasting worry may come to an end. You will do shopping for your house hold needs. You will also enjoy your food in some hotel/restaurant. You will adjust yourself according to circumstances.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
