Today's Horoscope Prediction - 01 May' 21: Leo, Libra etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

01 May 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Raashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Lets check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 01st April 2021

Venus is parallel to Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give favorable results. There will be ups and downs in your career but still you will be able to manage. You will have a ray of hope. New job/business offers will come which will be very favorable for you. But you need to keep an eye on your long term objectives. You could get promoted in your job too. You will have monetary gains. And will also invest your money in multiple sources. You will also make plans to go abroad for work or study. Students will get success in exams. Love birds will have wonderful time. You could get involved in new romantic ties leading to marriage. Peace and harmony will prevail in family relations. You could also go on a pilgrimage trip. You will also find that your whole family is standing with you when you need them most.





01st April Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 1, 10, 19, 28 Lucky Days Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday Lucky Colours Red, Green, Yellow





Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 01st May:

Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your rasshi.

1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):





Your mate does not always welcome your ideas so keep a low profile. However, you do always get all the love that is needed so there is nothing to complain about. it is a very auspicious day. You have nothing to worry. Your work will get done. You will remain busy in social activities. Your financial position is good.





2. Today's Horoscope for Tarus (Apr 21 - May 21):





You may want to avoid commitment in romance. It is good time to meet some new people and start making friends with them. You will get lot of time for recreation and enjoy yourself. You will enjoy to the fullest and also make changes to your lifestyle. You will gain in money related matters.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):





Your lover will keep you very happy, giving into your whims and fancies. A beautiful and enjoyable day lies ahead for you. You both will be very satisfied. You will be kept busy. The thing that you had been trying for will be yours. You will spend extravagantly on clothes, books, jewelry and luxury goods. You will enjoy it fully.

4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):





If there is any setback in the relationship, it is likely that you are responsible for it. You may not has imagined that it would turn serious so soon so you are unprepared. Your health is going to be good. You will get relief from a family dispute. You will also take part in some religious function and feel mental peace.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):





This romance that could have started off quickly is likely to take on an interesting development. You could exchange thoughts and be very much in tune with each other. Your efforts will bring in good money. You will give a loan to someone. You will also have big plans and make a blueprint. You will have self confidence in your ability.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):





You could be agitated but will not know why. You could do well to take the help of your lover instead of spurning it as you may have the tendency to. The atmosphere will be filled with cheer and joy. Someone near to you will make you happy. You will also pay attention to professional matters.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):





You have been attracted a lot by a person after a long time and you are going to enjoy having him/her with you. The desire to win over will be very strong. You will meet an old flame. Lover may unite and will receive gift from each other. You will also do some charitable and welfare work. It will please you.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):





It will take a while for this relationship to stabilize. Understand the situation fully before acting upon it. Be sure you are ready to make compromises if needed. You will spend time with your family. Your financial position will be stable and you will adopt a positive approach towards life. You will feel peaceful.

9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):





You might at times feel that your sweetheart is not listening to you at all. This could make you want to end this relationship. However, this is just a passing phase. Conversation and contacts will be important to you. Relationship, people and places will also hold an important place in your life. Be careful of matters of the heart.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):





You could decide to put some important work on hold and head off with your soul mate for a brief outing. You will be charming and very attentive to him/her. Your personality will bloom with the success that you achieve. You will be full of self confidence and enthusiasm and will make maximum use of contacts. Neighbors will provide some gains.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):





You will be for closer ties with your loved one and ready to face all challenges courageously. A short journey can be made to visit a family member. Talk of marriage is possible. You will make new accomplishments and this will enhance your personality. The time is showing favorable results for students. Whatever work you undertake you will get success.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):





Efforts on your part will help lighten the tense atmosphere that could prevail on account of an argument. The love you have for each other does sometimes suffer from ego. Drive your vehicle carefully. Qualities of being a good parent are in you and you will make your house a heaven. You will happily stay with your family.