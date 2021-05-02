Today's Horoscope Prediction - 02 May' 21: Leo, Libra etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

02 May 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Raashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Lets check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):





This week you will get success in adverse circumstances. You will have problems but solutions too. Your enemies may try to engage you but you will remain unaffected. You will also be able to establish your dominance over others. Your financial condition will be strong. You will also spend quality time with your family. And will enjoy life to the fullest. You will also improve your lifestyle and buy something new. You could spend on jewelry, household and clothes. You will be enjoying this whole process. The later part of the week will be particularly gainful days. You will be determined to achieve your plans. And this is the right time for earning money, having unexpected gains and getting money from somewhere.





2. Today's Horoscope for Tarus (Apr 21 - May 21):





The whole week will yield positive results. Your troubles will get over. You will have control over the situation. You will finally breathe a sign of relief as your problems get resolved. Talking with your partner will give you a lot of energy. It is time to perfect your bond with closed ones. Just the right time for relaxation, fun, leisure and entertainment. Your work will start getting completed. You will be full of self confidence and courage. Your bosses will support you. A new hope will flow. Your financial condition is wonderful. You will feel fit and will be in high spirits. It is time to go closer to nature. You will get the love of your dear ones. Business journey will be successful.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):





A dispute with a closed one may seem to run out of control. You may have some work pressure too. Things may start looking tough but you will manage the situation well. You will hold one to one talks with persons involved and with your gift of the gab be able to resolve your differences. Your domestic and professional responsibilities will increase but not affect you. Things will get better with time. You will feel a lot secure in your job. Your self confidence will also increase. You will impress one and all with your work and behavior. You will learn the skill to keep everyone happy. Your investments will yield good results. Lovebirds will have a wonderful time. You will learn something new.



4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):





The entire week is splendid. These are days of victory. You will do your work in style and finish them on time too. Your bosses will encourage you and you will get full support of your colleagues. You will complete your financial matters at this time and get desired results too. You will be in spotlight and enjoy all the attention that you get. You will be surrounded by your well wishers. People will be attracted towards you because of your strong personality and behavior. You will make progress in business and work. Your prestige will get enhanced. Love birds will have wonderful time. You will spend happy time with family and friends. Your siblings will support you fully.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):





Your efforts will be bringing lots of money. New business orders will be profitable. You will also get a salary hike. Those looking for new jobs for a long time will finally get one. At the domestic level, you will receive love from closed ones. Your partner/spouse will continue to inspire you. A change of plan according to needs of time will be good. The placement of planets is beneficial for you. You will feel peaceful and relaxed. Students will get results of their efforts. Some auspicious function may take place at your home. Your boss will be happy and will also promote you. Keep your important documents carefully. You will need them at some stage. You will remain involved in useful activities.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):





It is time to take stock of your needs. You need to balance things quickly. Your tough professional life may be making difficult for you but you cannot escape them. You will have to take the responsibility and prove your worth and capabilities. You will make your plans, understand the situation and fulfill them. You will also have great time with your family members. A new addition to the family will bring joy. Those appearing for some exams will get success. The impossible will be made possible. Your success will astound your family members. Your image will be positive. You will have confidence in your abilities. Your entire focus will be on proving your worth.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):





This week you will be full of enthusiasm. You will be working hard and also fulfill your targets. Your communication skills will be second to none. You will be able to get your work done. Your desire to meet new people will also be strong. You will also be able to organize your house and office job efficiently. You will be able to fulfill all your responsibilities and also bring your family together. The company of your partner/ spouse will make you feel happy. You will also have no major financial worries. You will also not force your views on others. You will also understand the feeling of others and the difficulties that they are undergoing. It will make you a better person.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):





The whole week is going to be wonderful. You will be having happy moments. You will be finishing your work in time and spend quality time with your loved ones. You will never be sort of company and not feel lonely. A lot will be achieved through your hard work. You will also get success in court related matters. Some financial deal will also be negotiated successfully. Your partner will remain a pillar of strength for you. You will value relations and relatives will also respect you. Works that had been envisioned will be completed. You will be able to adjust yourself in different situations. Family bond will get strengthened. There will be marriage, engagement and other functions and you will enjoy yourself fully.

9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):





The whole week is an indicator of victory for you. You will remain dynamic in your approach and complete your task in style. You will get success in whatever you do. You will also meet new personalities from different fields. You will be socially very active and also earn good money. Philanthropic activities may attract you. You will also get interested in matters related to self realization. You will also do your work very sincerely. You will also remain alert during this period. Your natural leadership qualities will make you very positive in your actions. You will also enjoy more authority at this time than before. Love-birds will have a wonderful time. You will also not let your ego to interfere in your professional and personal decisions.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):





You will be busy in your work. And will feel happy in the company of your friends. You will complete your task with ease. Money will flow in. You will take full advantage of your contacts and work to the best of your abilities. There will be radiance in your work, family matters and personal matters. You will also expand the scope of your work. Your relations with family members will also get better. Love birds will make plans to get married with family support. You will also invest in new schemes. Business trips will be tiresome but fruitful. You will make maximum use of your knowledge and intelligence. There will be rest, peace and stability in your personal life. You will also support your friends in need.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):





It is a fantastic week. These are the days to do hard work and get the results. You will be happy to complete the work and feel happy to get the desired results. You will also establish good working relationship with influential persons. Some guests will arrive all of a sudden and keep you busy. You will also be able to some important works you will not let your mind wonder in the wrong direction and talk peacefully. You will be having few obstacles in government works. You will have a wonderful bonding with your spouse. Your children will also listen to your views. Your health will remain perfect. You will face all your difficulties with determination and not get discouraged by difficult situation.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):





There will be an increase in your dignity, name and prestige this week. All your works will get completed according to your wishes. Students will maintain their good record and their performance is going to be excellent. Youth will also be inspired to do their work. You will also acquire some new asset/jewelry. However, spiritual thoughts will come in your mind. There will be an increase in your self-respect. You will also get success in matters of love and finance. Your relationship with your spouse is going to get better. You will also win over your enemies. Your better financial position will help you to fulfill your dreams. With this success you will be encouraged to renovate, beautify and decorate your house.