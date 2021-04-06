Today's Horoscope Prediction - 06 April' 21: Leo, Libra etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

06 April 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Raashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Lets check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 06th April 2021

Moon square Uranus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be suffering on health front and also your enemies will make your life hell. But you will not give up and will fight. Things will turn in your favor. Money inflow will be continuous but your expenses will also rise. You need to keep your routine life balanced. For instance, eating habit, exercise and other routine work must be done on regular basis. You will get opportunities to rise in your job. You will also take crucial decisions relating to your business. Before signing or working in business or trade, read the clause carefully otherwise it could cost you dearly. You need to remain careful in love matters. And think twice before committing yourself. There is a possibility of increase in tangible and intangible assets this year. You will also go to a travel destination with your family.





06th April Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 6, 15, 24 Lucky Days Tuesday, Thursday, Friday Lucky Colours Magenta, Red, Brown





Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 06th April:

Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your rasshi.

1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):





You go out of your way to keep your sweetheart happy and would like a little appreciation now and then. In fact, you would start feeling irritated when this does not come your way. In your profession, your strong decisions may enhance your share of profits comprehensively. You will adopt a new method to do your old work.





2. Today's Horoscope for Tarus (Apr 21 - May 21):





You are heading for a good day. There will be much positivity in the relationship so hopes are going to be high. You could be busy making plans for the future. Your friends and relatives will be very helpful. You may attend a banquet. Your completed job will be easily done. In regard to your high work efficiency few more assignments may be entrusted to you.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):





Your love mate can give you a nice surprise today. This will make you very happy and excited. A short travel is strongly indicated for you both. You may have a normal time. But be careful in your monetary deals. Owing to your intelligence and adoptability you will do even the boring work with fantastic results.

4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):





Work life is going to be very hectic so you will get as much as time to spend together with your lover as you would like. You may have to wait a little longer for more bonding to take place. Working in a collective way will give you fantastic results. Your liberal outlook will make life a happy journey. You will feel peace and bliss in domestic life.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):





Love life is going to move along in a suitable manner. You do not want to disturb the situation now with the unnecessary fights so take it easy. Relax and enjoy the fun moments happening. Relations with brothers will improve and you will try to normalize them. Your government related work will be favorably cleared. Your sociability and humility will take you far ahead.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):





Bring matters out in the open. You will realize that life is less complicated that way. There is no need to be secretive when a straight forward approach gets you the result you want. You will take part in religious activities with much enthusiasm. You will work with commitment and sincerity. The tide is in your favor totally.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):





Matters could swing from extreme to another since you want to be the one who matters most in this relationship. Hence you will go about doing this in an aggressive way. Your financial position is good. You will take special care of your parents. You will also get a good job after all of a sudden. You will have gains in business.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):





Socialising is going to play a big part today, making you the life and soul at a party. Here you are likely to meet someone who is going to mean a lot to you very soon. You may succeed in solving other's problems. Your obligations towards your work and society will have the top priority during this phase. You may involve in self analysis to improve your personality.

9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):





A shift in the control of money is indicated but there could be some old issues raked up in the process of doing so your joint finances will take up a lot of time and may need sorting out. You will look after the needs of others. In order to make faster progress in your work, you may affect a change in working strategy.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):





Discussions and plans can keep you very busy and take up most of your day. You and your mate can plan out your course of action for many future activities. Heavy work pressure will keep you awfully engaged. With the result, many of your job will be left incomplete. But you will keep trying.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):





Although you fear a backlash, it would be better to be frank and discuss something that is troubling you. Your beloved will lend you an ear so no resentment need take place. With luck favoring you, you will achieve your targets easily. At this juncture, your work, romance and your behavior will show their best. You will excel in all departments of life.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):





You will get a good opportunity to make the relationship progress. Your love mate is going to give you some good news which is going to make this day an exceptionally happy one. You will be extremely respectful towards your parents and ever willing to render them devoted service. You will get a good news relating to job.