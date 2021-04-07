Today's Horoscope Prediction - 07 April' 21: Leo, Libra etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

07 April 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Raashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Lets check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 07th April 2021

Moon trine Mars on your solar return chart and it will give very good results. Your display on the work front will be excellent and your work will be praised all over. You will have a tendency to do new work. An important responsibility will be given to you. New job offers will keep coming. Your bosses and superiors will back you fully. New professional relations will work to your advantage. You will also develop new interests. Business/work related trips will keep you busy. Your business too will rise and flourish. You will be making good profits. You will also take wise investment related decisions. Husband and wife will share harmonious relations. Those who are single will get engaged/married. There might be new addition to the family. You can also fall in love but don't go overboard. Your enemies and opponents will be active but won't be able to harm you. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.





07th April Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 7, 16, 25 Lucky Days Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday Lucky Colours White, Brown, Pastel Shades





Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 07th April:

Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your rasshi.

1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):





There will be a lot of scope for improvement in your relationship. Relations with your beloved have been deteriorating for some time and now is the opportunity to set things right. You will get knowledge to learn something new. You will be careful about money matters. You will take time for family, food and entertainment. You can also take an interest in spiritualism.





2. Today's Horoscope for Tarus (Apr 21 - May 21):





You can strike a good financial deal today and this will put you in the mood to celebrate. You could also buy your loved one a lovely and very costly present. You will be thoughtful and in a position to compromise with the circumstances. You will be careful about fulfilling responsibilities and contacting people. Career related work will also move forward.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):





Your sweetheart may not be in a good mood today and you can face a tough time trying to communicate. You will however do your best to ease the situation. You can feel tremendous attraction for something. You can feel refreshed yourself. The activities you were involved in the past will continue. You will find time for romance, hobbies and entertainment.

4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):





You will be quite pleased with the way things are going in your romance. The caring and sharing is very obvious and brings you a great sense of satisfaction. The youth will be extremely alert about their work. After assessing your abilities, you will plan the future. Trips will be beneficial for you. You will fulfill your wishes.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):





You will spend a fulfilling day with your love mate. An outing is also indicated which is going to be very enjoyable and new experience for both of you. There is an increase in your prestige. You will do the same such work, which will bring you applause. You will feel the need for change in today's fast pace life.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):





It is possible you may have to go on a journey in a hurry, leaving some love matter resolved. Make sure you deal with this as soon as possible as it could blow out of proportion. In case of all financial matters including funds, loans, inherited assets, investments the situation will remain in favour. You have the possibility of getting new job offers.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):





It is going to be a trying time for you. Reading between the lines will help you understand your lover better. A lot of things will become clearer to you. In some personal matters, you will leave your important attitude. You will also make future plans. You may face a dispute in some business matter. Take care of your health.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):





Much to your surprise and extreme discomfort, someone you are quite friendly with could try and undermine your efforts, make an attempt to take care of yourself. You will have a huge perspective. You will be self sufficient and take full care of your children. You will be happy. You will work extra for the income, and you will also take responsibilities properly.

9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):





You could make plans to take time off work so you could spend some moments with your sweetheart who you could be seeing for a while it will be spent happily. Keep the money in hand, you can fall short of money when needed. You will create a good image and guide your friends and relatives. You will prove to be a better advisor than a friend.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):





You are heading for an action oriented day. There are strong chances of getting into a new relationship, one that offers a lot of promise and excitement. You will be quite busy. You may have to deal with many issues including home, land, vehicle, shares and property. You will feel inconvenient to shift into a fast moving life. You will get upset.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):





It is going to be a good day. There will be much to discuss with your lover. The future looks bright and you are going to be happy at the way things are progressing. You can make changes in your home and office. With the new contact you will proceed. You will love to keep up with people. You will also care about your parents, relatives and elders.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):





A short distance travel can be made. Adjustment should be made according to the situation. Do not shy away from doing so as to things can get worse than they should be. Time is fine. The day is very successful for you. At this time you will start the work that has been struck for a long time. You will be with your love one.