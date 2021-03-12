Today's Horoscope Prediction - 12 March' 21: Leo, Libra etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

12 March 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Raashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Lets check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 12th March 2021

Moon square Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You will have some differences with your bosses at your workplace but will be able to convince them and take everyone along with you. You will have a vision to excel at your workplace. But competitors will make life tough for you. However, you will refuse to give up. Your peers and bosses will support you fully. Ultimately you will be able to execute all your plans. But mounting expenses will be a cause of some worry. You will also keep a record of your professional contacts. You will enjoy perfect bonding with your mate. He/she will be accommodative, caring and understandable. You will also make plans to buy some property. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Your social stature will rise. You will also do noble deeds and help people.





12th March Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 3, 12, 21, 30 Lucky Days Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Lucky Colours Red, Magenta, Green





Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 12th March:

Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your rasshi.

1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):





You will meet challenges suddenly and not get cowed down by them. Your lover maybe a little difficult to deal with at times but with your determination you will manage nicely. You will be full of self-confidence. The results of competitive exams will be in your favor. The enemies will extend a hand of friendship towards you, but don't take any emotional decision; instead of heart think with brain.





2. Today's Horoscope for Tarus (Apr 21 - May 21):





There will be stability in your relationship but not much excitement happening. Money matters and home affairs are going to take up most of your time and energy. You will make new agreements and contracts. You will not bother with criticisms and move ahead in the path of progress. You will get embroiled in some controversy for no reasons.





3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):





The joys of romance will unfold much to your delight. You will be quite taken up with your lover and every wish will be fulfilled. Work related matters are likely to take a back seat. The tension that was there with regard to education, career etc. of your child will be solved. The time is right for auspicious works. You will get opportunities for employment.





4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):





A deepening bond is likely to make your love relationship a success. The desired intimacy will be there. If you have been married recently, you might think of starting a family. You will become a victim of some conspiracy or secret plotting at work. Some work of your might be criticized. Work with a lot of thought in matters involving money will be ventured by you.





5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):





Acting impulsively can put you in an unwanted situation. Your love life can face challenges due to some aggression on your part so try and calm down and work accordingly. You will take care of the small and big requirements of family. The planning of some auspicious work might be made. Your openness will prove harmful for you.





6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):





You could attract a lot of attention with your virility. You enjoy being in the limelight so you will enjoy all the attention you get and make the most of it while it lasts. You will do your work generously. You might visit a temple or religious place. Your professional and social circle will increase. You will get good news. Financial position is strong and stable.





7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):





Good time management on your part will help you finish your work ahead of time. You will be able to devote enough time to pleasing your mate which is going to make him/her very happy. Friendly relations will be established with those in authority. A meeting will enlighten your path. In government matters, there are chances of success.





8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):





Your love life will pick up. There will be lot of joy as you get ready to make some positive changes like settling in life with your partner and maybe even buying a vehicle. Creative and productive thoughts will occupy your mind. There are strong chances of monetary gains. Enemies and conspiracies will come to an end. Keep a check on your health.





9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):





Compatibility will be high. Paying attention to your sweetheart will make you do all you can. It is an ideal day for a romantic gateway and you both will be in the mood for it. There will be improvement in your health. And you will be busy in reading some knowledge enhancing literature. Your boss will discuss some matter of vital importance.





10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):





A new beginning is indicated in your love life. Troubles of the past are over. You will be in calm waters. There will be lot of stress on making plans together. There are strong possibilities of monetary gains as you would take decisions wisely. Because of planetary changes, there is possibility of betterment. The doors of progress will open up for you.





11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):





Some differences between you and your lover can sour the relationship a little. Your ego will not let you give up easily but remember your lover has an equal big ego, as you can't win easily. You will do away with lethargy and start doing your work with enthusiasm. You will get creative ideas and thoughts. Your mental worries will get over.





12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):





A new friendship can bloom and this will be cherished by you and nurtured with care. This person is going to mean a lot to you. You share many interests and doing things together. You will be able to devote time to your family despite being very busy with work. You will jump with you on getting a big order or contract with regard to your work.