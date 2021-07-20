Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th July 21: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th July 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let's check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.



Birthday Forecast for 20th July 2021 Mercury is forming an angle of 40 degrees with Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results. You will be inclined to try a lot of new things but circumstances will push you back. It will take some times for your plans to materialize. But you will be able to complete them. There may be differences of opinion with subordinates at place of work. Even your superiors will expect a lot from you. This will push you under mental tensions and stress. But you will show patience. You will also show will power and courage to overcome problems and emerge victorious in the end. You will refuse to bow down to hurdles that will come in your way. There will be new job openings for you. Financially there will be not much problem. Family will keep supporting you. Friends will remain loyal and always ready to help. You will also take to spiritualism in a big way and could also visit some holy places with family.

July Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 2, 11, 20, 29 Lucky Days Monday, Wednesday, Friday Lucky Colours Crimson, Yellow, Magenta Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 20th July: Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your Rashi. 1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):







You could face an emotional upheaval due to a slight shift in relations. The good thing is that a new more level headed you will emerge and deal with all issues in a particular manner. Drive your vehicle carefully otherwise you will have to face problems. You will get relief from chronic ailments. You will develop interest in yoga, prayer and meditation.

2. Today's Horoscope for Taurus (Apr 21 - May 21):













Quick to make most of the situation, you will be on a roller coaster ride as far as love life is concerned. Your positive outlook will win you many admirers. You will spend liberally on luxury items. You will have a tough time. You will be burdened with additional responsibility. You may face some serious problems and may not be able to give time to your family.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):













Avoid letting fears hold you back from participating in an enjoyable life. You have very good social skills and a friendly outlook. You are able to easily draw anyone with all that oozing charm. You may attend some conferences or seminars where you will dominate due to your knowledge. You will excel at your workplace.

4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):













Although you would like your love partner to side with you, any hesitation will have to be dealt with a peaceful manner. You will work hard to keep your emotions under tight control. You will have a positive outlook towards things in life. You will prove to be an intellectual known for his sociability and hospitality with friendly nature.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):













A new phase of live begins for you as you have a great desire to become friendly with an old flame again. You both will feel happy in this and re-discovering each other again. You will get people's support. You will work quite liberally. Marital life will be good. You will have a good phase to finish your work with enthusiasm.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):









Not wanting to give up the upper hand, you could be quite stern with your love partner who has the tendency to throw a few tantrums every now and then. The going may not be smooth. The communication gap between the generations will be reduced due to your tact. Your loveable nature will do a lot of good for you.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):













A quick long distance journey can be made an official work and you are likely to fall in love with someone you meet. It will be a long lasting love affair but a happy one. Social sphere will be widened and you will care for the upkeep of your house. All legal issues will be duly settled with the help of third person.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):













Romantic life will be happy. You and your mate can decide to get engaged and share this with all your close people. A journey is on the cards. Your income will rise. You will have mental peace. You will give priority to your emotional issues. Plans will be made to ensure good money inflow in your business. 9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):













Someone could be sending love signals towards you. You are cherished and wanted but you may not be aware of this. Be aware as a happy time lies ahead. You will live in utter luxury. You will have gains from your business. Your boss and seniors will give you due honor. You will feel elated.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):









There will be partying and a lot of fun. An increase in income will allow you to splurge on your love partner. There is every chance that you will buy an expensive item. If you are in service you may get hike in salary. If you are in business, you will succeed in expanding your business area. Your efforts will get rewarded.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):













The time has arrived when you could move ahead with some plans you have been making for the future. With the help of your beloved this will be easier and you will be pleased with the outcome. You will make plans to buy a new vehicle. You will achieve your ends diplomatically and everyone will admire your intelligence.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):







