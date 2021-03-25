Today's Horoscope Prediction - 25 March' 21: Leo, Libra etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25 March 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Raashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Lets check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th March 2021

Moon opposite Jupiter on your solar return chart will give favorable benefits for the whole year. Those involved in writing, music, films, dancing, art or any other creative field will shine tremendously. This is a very beautiful combination. Moon represents creativity, our intellect and inner feelings while Venus stands for anything beautiful in our life. This will be amply seen in your case. This is going to be a year when your ambitions will be high. And you are going to have many profitable days ahead. Money inflow will be continuous. Your business will flourish and you will get a big salary hike in your job. You will spend lavishly on your life style. And will have plans to purchase a new property or vehicle. There are chances of getting into a passionate love affair with a very charming person. It could result into a successful marriage.





25th March Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 7, 16, 25 Lucky Days Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Lucky Colours Black, Brown, Grey





Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 25th March:

Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your rasshi.

1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):





A change in your financial condition will have you quite excited as this enables you to spend more and even afford luxurious items. You will splurge on the desires of your love partner. You will take some decisions in economic matters and their effects will be observed by you later. You will be full of energy, enthusiasm and vitality.





2. Today's Horoscope for Tarus (Apr 21 - May 21):





You can fall prey to the advances of others since you have such a vulnerable air about you. Right now you can do without any love triangles as interesting as the person may seem. You will enter into a partnership in order to expand your business. You will accomplish all difficult tasks with the help of your friends and helpers.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):





You can be introduced to someone new and get to enjoy an interesting time and a closeness you dreamed of. You will be happy with this encounter and want more. There will be worries regarding the education, choice of college and subjects, for your kids, and issues relating to finances. You will manage it.

4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):





You would like to play the field, enjoying the company of a few people and not really commit yourself. You may not want to make any important decisions right now. Your time will be spent in worthwhile activities. Some matter may open that you wanted to keep a secret. Your prestige may take a beating a bit.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):





This will be a good day when a big event is likely to take place. Someone special could come into your life filling it with love and great deal of excitement. Property matters between brothers will be resolved amicably. You will try to balance your household expenditure with income. You will evaluate yourself well.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):





Life is beginning to look good at last for you. You will be popular at a social gathering and attract a number of people. Someone can catch your fancy quite fast. Your grip on business will get stronger. Things will gradually return in your favor and a good period will begin.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):





It is going to be a happy day as you get set to enjoy an adventurous time with your soul mate. You will make many plans and be happy with the outcome. Because of being busy, you will feel a bit tired. You will be immersed in new ideas and thoughts. Your house and family will be your priority.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):





You will like to be left alone and not get involved in any romance. At this stage, you would prefer to be involved in your work activities and avoid any social gathering. You will take some strong decisions in your business whose benefits you will get later. You will feel pleased and plan a major expansion of your business.

9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):





Your sweetheart is not going to be happy with you because of lack of time you give him/her on your part, you will try to do your best and change the situation. You will get the blessings of your elders and parents. You will feel self- confident and will take part in commercial venture. It is going to be profitable.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):





You will not tolerate any interference in your affair and can get annoyed too. Someone may be just trying to help but you will not take kindly to this at all. Your efforts will yield expected results. You will get embroiled in some tiff. So have patience and do not loose calm. Things will pass over. You will feel better.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):





A break down in relations can happen if you can continue with your frequent outbursts. Your love partner can have his/her fill of this and be tempted to leave. You will invest in your children. And will get love of your parents. You will also listen to people's problems and solve them. And you will be popular among them.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):





A lot of hard work on your part will pay off in the long run and you are going to get the person you have set your sights on. This is surely going to put you in a happy mood. Be cautious in matters of trade. If you lend money to someone it will be difficult to recover it. And you will repent for it. Hence exercise caution.