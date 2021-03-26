Today's Horoscope Prediction - 26 March' 21: Leo, Libra etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

26 March 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Raashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Lets check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 26th March 2021

Sun conjunct Venus on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. You need to be careful and show restraint. Be wary of affair and extravagant tendencies. At times you will be caught in a situation where you will be unable to take a decision. Yet you need to show patience and wisdom. It will be appropriate to take investment related decisions wisely and not act in haste. You could also be tempted to start a new business venture which will not prove profitable in the long run. If planning a job change apply your mind and take appropriate decision. Seek advice of your friends and well wishers. You could also get involved in a extra marital relation which will not prove beneficial in the long run. Remain loyal to your partner. Your financial position will remain normal but rising expenses could be a cause of worry.





26th March Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 8, 17, 26 Lucky Days Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Lucky Colours Black, Green, White





Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 26th March:

Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your rasshi.

1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):





Love life is going to be happy. You will enjoy many activities with your partner. You may also think of shifting house and moving in it with him/her quite soon. Those who are in job will get transfer. It will be difficult to work with people having different opinions. You will try to strengthen your relationship with people.





2. Today's Horoscope for Tarus (Apr 21 - May 21):





A satisfactory love life will keep you happy and allow you to concentrate on other areas of your life as well. You might like to go on a journey with your beloved. Your importance will enhance. You will try and solve all types of problems by discussing them. You will make a program for a tour to an exotic location.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):





Professional activities will pick up and eat into your time. You may not be able to share as much time as you would like with sweet heart, causing a little anxiety. There will be expenses on material things. You will do some appreciable work. You will partake of happiness and leisure. There will be determination in your eyes.

4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):





Travel is likely to keep you and your partner occupied for the better part of the day. Some of it can be for relaxation and enjoyment. You will make new contacts. It will help to give a new direction in your career. But you will be unable to take a decision because of unexpected developments. So exercise caution.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):





Romantic dreams can come true as you get to meet a couple of new people and begin to vibe well. Your days of feeling lonely are certainly going to come to an end. You will get big success because of your hard work and effort. You might go out for commercial activities. Keep a check on your health.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):





It is going to be a fun filled day. You can think of going on an outing with your beloved to enjoy some sporting day to share feelings too. You will get good news from your relatives. Those doing graduation/PG will get a new direction and get success in interview/exams etc. it will please them.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):





Someone you may have met recently can get in touch with you and ask you out. You will find yourself enjoying the company and it could be the start of a budding romance. There will be happiness in your married life. Both will understand each other's feelings. The time is full of good tidings. Financial gains are indicated.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):





An increase in socializing can put you in touch with many people. You are beginning to long for a steady companion having had your fill of fleeting relationship. You will attend some wedding ceremony where you will be very happy. You will get the results of your efforts. You will make efforts in order to obtain money.

9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):





It would be foolhardy to expect too much from your mate who is somewhat dissatisfied with you. Perhaps it a time to have a heart to heart chat with him/her. You will get success in exams/interview. There will be an improvement in your professional life. You will be very careful in personal matters.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):





You are heading for a pleasant day. You will have spark once more in your relationship that had been missing for a while and this will make you happy. and satisfied. You will get the blessings of your elders. Your seniors will be happy with you for the good pace of work. Your efforts will pay rich dividends.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):





It might be a good time to invest more in your relationship as you are going to get a chance to do so. Your mate is going to cooperate fully with you making life easier. The time will be financially stable for you. A period of hope and good time is indicated for you. Eating, fashion and finance will be the three main things up your list.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):





The tempo in your romance is going to pick up and you will be busy with various activities that involve both of you. You can look forwards to an evening of socializing and fun. You will be in full form. You will not let go any opportunity. You will face adversity with patience and come out successful.