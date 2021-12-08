Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th December 2021: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th December 2021 - Daily Horoscope Prediction By Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let's check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.



Birthday Forecast for 8th December 2021 Moon conjunct Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give exceptional results for the whole year. Contacts with new people will be made, you will get peace of mind. Your work will get done with ease. You will make best use of your communication skills. You will bargain for something valuable. You will come close to your family members. There will be much fanfare about some festival or function. You will also get good name and fame in society. You will forge good social relations. Problems connected with income will be resolved. You will have monetary gains. You will work peacefully at your workplace. You will touch new heights in your job. You will establish contact with people. Business related trips will be beneficial. You will be able to take out time for hobbies and entertainment. Your life will proceed smoothly. 8th December Birthday Forecast Lucky Dates 8, 17, 26 Lucky Days Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Lucky Colours Red, Blue, Purple Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 8th December : Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your Rashi. 1. Today's Horoscope for Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20):











Your soul mate may disappoint you today. While you may feel like unwanted, things may not be as complicated as they may appear. Have patience and give your partner the time to reconcile with the ever changing circumstances. Be careful about your finances, you may suffer a bit. Your political matters will be solved smoothly.

2. Today's Horoscope for Taurus (Apr 21 - May 21):











For those who are single, love is everywhere around. Try out your luck today and goddess of love may not disappoint you. But be watchful about your choice and priorities. You will be interested in doing new tasks. You will also do some new work as per planning. In the process, you will receive some award for it too.

3. Today's Horoscope for Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21):







Today is the best time to have a heart to heart talk with your partner. He/she may help you on anything which is giving you sleepless nights. Showing trust and confidence in your soulmate will help you today. Do not trust others blindly in the matters of money. There will be an increase in your work potential and abilities.

4. Today's Horoscope for Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22):











You will feel an aura of celebration all around. You may think of going away to some romantic retreat with an agenda of knowing each other better. This may be a memorable trip for both of you and would clear lot of issues between you. You will buy new land, vehicle or property. Your financial position is satisfactory.

5. Today's Horoscope for Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23):











You are in a dilemma to go for a relationship. You would make up your mind today to discuss various issues of common interest at length with your love mate. Keep your anger and emotions under control. You will receive some pleasant news. You will continue having good conversation with your family members.

6. Today's Horoscope for Virgo (Aug 24 - Sep 22):











Today is a great day for you on romantic front. You would love to listen to every word of your mate very passionately and do anything for him/her. You may even over indulge in love today and lose an eye on key assignments. The relationship between husband and wife will be good. You will move forward after making a balance between your work and family.

7. Today's Horoscope for Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23):











You need to express your emotions with your partners else he/she may get a message no called for by you. Luckily, today you may get adequate opportunities to express your heart to your partner and make him feel wanted as always. Your enemies and opponents will become strong. Time will be favorable for you.

8. Today's Horoscope for Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22):











Despite being in a relationship, you may get attracted to someone else today. However, this is going to be a temporary and uneventful affair. You must concentrate your energies on your work and existing relation. Your enemies and opponents will become strong but will be unable to harm you. You will act friendly and lovely towards your children.

9. Today's Horoscope for Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21):











Calmness is the key today as your partner may drag you in an uncalled for arguments. With your patience and diligence, you may very well tide over the situation and make him/her understand the priorities of life. You will gain fame, popularity and respect. There will be change in attitude of people around you.

10. Today's Horoscope for Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20):











The day is going to be an eventful day for you. You would cherish the way your romantic life would be unfolded today. Let the day be celebrated as it comes. Don't plan too much. Instead of taking a risk you will wait for the favorable time to come. You will travel abroad for work or pleasure.

11. Today's Horoscope for Aquarius (Jan 21 - Feb 18):











Moments of love will be too many today for you. After a long time you and your mate would get the peace and the right ambience to be lost in each other. Don't be a hurry and you will be a winner. You will become possessive about something about which you need to think whether it is proving any worth with for you.

12. Today's Horoscope for Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):











Your desire to go out for romantic date with your love mate is soon going to be fulfilled. You may have to walk an extra mile to accommodate the wishes of your partner in order to make this date a wishful one. There are scopes for expansion of your business. You will defeat your opponents. Health is okey