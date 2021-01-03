 Top
Virgo: (August 24 - September 22)

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 12:00 AM GMT

Your professional skills, wisdom and craft is appreciated and fresh opportunities for expansion are made available to you. Personal relationships gain an exciting quality. Tackle sensitive subjects and difficult people and get your point across. You can trust your intuition about people and situations when called upon to mediate in conflicts and collaborations. Surprises surrounding the compassionate care and attention you give others, as well as the work and service you render, may be in store. This could manifest into finding a balance between practical concerns and spiritual or non-material matters.

horoscope astrology zodiac signs today's horoscope virgo horoscope today 
