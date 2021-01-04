11 coal miners killed in Pakistan's Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Balochistan province has been in the grip of terrorist attacks on security personnel and local residents, putting the authorities on high alert 24/7 and in a latest tragic incident, at least 11 coal miners were kidnapped and killed on Sunday by unidentified armed men. As per details, the incident took place in Machh, an area under serious security threat in the recent past with targeted attacks on security convoys and checkposts. Police authorities said that the attackers abducted the miners and took them to the nearby hills where they were fired at and seriously injured.



Deputy Commissioner Bolan Murad Kasj said that the four injured people in the incident were being treated in the hospital.

The labourers were taken to Machh hospital, where at least 10 miners were in critical condition initially. However, the death toll was reported to have reached 11. Soon after the incident, security forces, police, local administration and Frontier Corps (FC) cordoned off the area, while ambulances were dispatched from Quetta to retrieve the bodies.

The incident has spread fears among the miners of Machh, who are now fearful of being the next target of the terrorists.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the incident and sought a detailed inquiry report from the concerned authorities on priority. "All means to be exhausted for the arrest of the perpetrators. Those who targeted these innocent coal miners do not deserver any concession. (IANS)

