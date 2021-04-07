'Alexei Navalny's health deteriorates in Jail

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition figure currently being held in a prison camp, has complained of a further deterioration in his health. He has been diagnosed with a fever and a "severe cough", but he will continue his hunger strike, which he started a few days ago, dpa news agency quoted Navalny as saying in an Instagram post on Monday. The leading opposition figure, who is imprisoned in the prison camp about 100 km east of Moscow, has been reporting severe back pain and paralysis in one leg for some time. On March 31, Navalny declared that he had gone on hunger strike in protest at a lack of medical care. In February, Navalny was sentenced to several years in prison. The Russian judiciary accuses him of violating reporting requirements in an earlier criminal case while he was recovering in Germany from an assassination attempt involving the nerve agent Novichok. (IANS)

Also Read: Alexei Navalny transferred to Vladimir region

Also Watch: Watch: How a Man Survived a Leopard Attack







