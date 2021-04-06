Another Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist killed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist was killed by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a day after another active militant was eliminated in the province, an Army statement said. The statement on Sunday said that security forces conducted an operation in the Dewagar area of North Waziristan district in the province on information of the presence of terrorists, reports Xinhua news agency. During the exchange of fire, a TTP terrorist was killed, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement. The slain terrorist was actively involved in target killings, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting improvised explosive devices, according to the statement. (IANS)



Also Read: Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist killed

Also Watch: Bijni Sub-Divisional Administration gears up for Assembly Polls







