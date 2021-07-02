Bangladesh enters strict COVID lockdown

DHAKA: Starting Thursday, Bangladesh entered a strict week-long nationwide lockdown in another effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Before the new lockdown came into force, more than 160 million Bangladesh people were banned from using public transportation services, reports Xinhua news agency.

The authorities said they needed to take stricter measures as more infections were recorded since last week, with exposure sites continuing to increase.

Asking people not to venture out unless they have an emergency business, the Bangladeshi government issued a fresh set of directives for the new nationwide lockdown.

Bangladesh's Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued a circular with the directives to be effective from 6 a.m. on Thursday to July 7.

In line with the directives, all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will be closed.

However, the ban will not be applicable to airports, land and sea ports, and their offices. (IANS)

