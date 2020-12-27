 Top
Berlin shooting: Four people in hospital after Boxing Day gunfire in German capital

  |  27 Dec 2020 9:49 AM GMT

At least four people were injured in a shooting incident in the German capital city of Berlin on Saturday, local media reported. Local news outlets cited police sources as saying that the incident occurred in the Kreuzberg district, reports Xinhua news agency. It is currently unclear who fired the shots. More details on the incident were awaited. (IANS)

