China legislature amends criminal law

BEIJING: The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, voted to adopt the Amendment XI to the Criminal Law. The amendment stipulates heavier criminal penalties for IPR infringements, raising the maximum prison term for trademark and copyright infringements from seven years to 10 years, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. The amendment will take effect on March 1, 2021. (IANS)

