Coach Maymol Rocky quits: All India Football Federation (AIFF)

NEW DELHI: After four years in charge of the Indian women's senior national team, head coach Maymol Rocky has stepped down from her role due to personal reasons, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.



Maymol, who took over as head coach in 2017 after a stint as the assistant coach, led the team to a number of international events.

"I am happy to see the progress we have made in the last few years. The facilities we got were always excellent and the support we got from the federation, Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the Government of Odisha has been the key to our success," Maymol told aiff.com.

Under her, the Indian team made it to the second round of the Olympic qualifiers for the first time in November 2018. The team won the SAFF Women's Championship title in 2019 and gold at the South Asian Games in Nepal. IANS

