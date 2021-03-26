Detained journo freed in Myanmar

NAY PYI TAW: A Polish journalist working for dpa, the German press agency, in Myanmar has been freed nearly two weeks after his arrest by security forces. On Thursday, Robert Bociaga took off from the airport in Myanmar's largest city Yangon and headed for Poland, where he is due to arrive on Friday, dpa said in a report. The 30-year-old was arrested on March 11 in Taunggyi, the capital of Shan State.



At the time, Bociaga had been reporting from the region about the protests against the junta following the military coup in Myanmar on February 1.

"We are very relieved that Robert Bociaga is free and will soon be with his family again," said dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Goesmann.

He however, warned that the situation for journalists in Myanmar and for the entire population remains very dangerous.

"We appeal to the transitional government to respect freedom of the press and human rights. The world and dpa will continue to watch what is happening in Myanmar closely," Goesmann added. The case attracted attention internationally.

Reporters Without Borders was among the organisations that called for the immediate release of Bociaga and all other media workers arrested in Myanmar. (IANS)

Also Read: Ethnic body of Mizoram seeks refugee status to Myanmarese who fled to India

Also Watch: AJP candidate Prahlad Nayak's campaigns in Digboi jpg







