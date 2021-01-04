Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Kuwaiti FM discuss reconciliation

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in Cairo, where they discussed reconciliation between Qatar and its boycott by the Arab quartet. During the meeting on Saturday, the Minister handed a letter to Sisi from Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, including the recent developments of mediation efforts to reach reconciliation between Qatar and the quartet comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt, Xinhua news agency quoted the Egyptian presidency as saying in a statement. (IANS)



