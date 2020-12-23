European Union green-lights COVID vaccine

The European Union (EU) has approved the usage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus within the bloc, hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) made a positive scientific assessment. Efforts have been made to enable the delivery of the first doses on December 26 so that vaccination can start on December 27, said an EU statement. A total of 200 million doses were expected to be distributed by September 2021, with 100 million more optional. Earlier on Monday, EMA chief Emer Cooke confirmed that the positive assessment was backed by robust scientific data based on more than 40,000 clinical trials. The vaccine can be administered to people aged over 16. (IANS)





