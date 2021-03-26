Excavator Brought to move Giant Ship in Suez Canal broke Internet with Memes

A giant ship struck in the Suez Canal has become the centre of attention as a mini bulldozer was called in to dislodge the ship. The picture went viral and has triggered funny memes from around the world on the micro-blogging site Twitter.



As per reports, one of the largest container ships in the world, Ever Given, has been struck on the Suez Canal for the last three days. The route which happens to be one of the busiest trade routes got disrupted and ended up blocking several ships.

A photo showed the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given, a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-) long and 59-metre wide vessel ran aground causing traffic across the waterway.

According to a report by the Associated Press, images showed the ship's bow was "touching the eastern wall, and stern looked lodged against the western wall - an extraordinary event that experts said they had never heard of happening before in the canal's 150-year history".

Several news reports stated, it is costing USD 440 million an hour as it blocks the canal that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, in an effort to dislodge the giant ship a bulldozer which was seen standing beside the ship was brought in to clear sand and silt around the massive ship. However, the size of the bulldozer in comparison to the massive container ship has triggered memes online.

The situation though created a mess for the entire route of waterway by bringing the global commerce to a standstill it has sparked netizens with some creative ideas.Some even created an entire Twitter page named- Guy With The Digger At Suez Canal, which had nearly 17,000 followers and a profile line that read: "Trying my best. No promises."

Here are some of the hilarious posts shared on the Twitter profile:





Taking a dig at BJP, the Aam Admi Party also came up a meme:









This is my favourite meme format in a long time pic.twitter.com/p7XOuC43PU — Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) March 24, 2021

When you feel stressed at work, take a look at this tiny excavator. The burden of dredging the route between Asia and Europe rests squarely on its shoulders. #EVERGIVEN #suezcanal pic.twitter.com/mCoehqgOxc — Vsy (@vsy) March 24, 2021













