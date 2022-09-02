Indian-American Racially Abused By Fellow Indian In California

New Delhi: Racial attacks on Indian citizens seem to be taking a rise once again in America as an Indian-American man has been racially abused by a compatriot in the US state of California.

Although, this time the attacker named Tejinder Singh is said to be of Indian origin who misbehaved with a person of his own country identified as Krishnan Jayaraman.

The entire abuses and spat were recorded and lasted over eight minutes. In the video, Tejinder can be seen saying, "You are a disgusting, dog. You look nasty. Don't come out in public like this again."

Tejinder called him a ''dirty Hindu'' and said, ''This ain't India! You...India up, and now you're...America up." It also appears in the video as if he spat at Jayaraman twice.

Following the incident, local police have registered a case against Tejinder and have charged him with a hate crime for civil rights violations, assault, and breach of the peace with derogatory language.

"We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously and understand their significant impact on our community. These incidents are disgusting. We are here to protect all community members irrespective of their gender, caste, nationality, religion, and other differences," said Police Chief Sean Washington wrote,

Speaking on the incident, victim Jayaraman said, "I was unable to make the initial video in which the accused climbed on top of me."

As soon as the video of the incident went viral and action was taken against the attacker Tejinder for which Jayaraman thanked the Fremant Police.

Notably, before this, 4 Indian women went through the same humiliation. When a video went viral on social media, a Texas woman was seen telling four Indian women, 'You Indians go everywhere, I hate Indians.'

