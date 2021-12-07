International Civil Aviation Day 2021: History, Significance, Quotes and Messages of the Day

The International Civil Aviation Day is observed across the world on 7 December with the view for recognition of socio-economic and development significance of international air travels and aviation. International Civil Aviation Day 2021 falls on Tuesday 7 December.



The World Civil Aviation Day is also observed worldwide for the acknowledgement of the special role played by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) in providing global aviation protection, uniformity and efficiency. International Civil Aviation Day is a very essential part of the maintenance of supply chains for unhindered trade and commerce between various countries.

HISTORY OF INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION DAY:

International Civil Aviation Day was observed for the first time in the year 1994 which was then just a part of the 50th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO. But after 3 years on 7 December 1996, the United Nations General Assembly made the formal and official announcement of the day to be celebrated as International Civil Aviation Day.

SIGNIFICANCE of INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION DAY:

International Civil Aviation Organization has been serving the world and delivering its responsibilities for 75 years and at present, it carries more than 4 billion passengers. During its years of serving the ICAO has made recommendations of practices for aviation safety and has successfully created different standards. It has worked maintaining the regularity, security, infrastructure and inspection and also recommended operations for sustainable development and environmental protection.

Therefore the day is meant to appreciate and honour the ICA organization for its huge contribution in providing aviation protection, uniformity and effectiveness across the world.

QUOTES AND MESSAGES FOR INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION DAY:

"For most of us the sky is the limit but those who are into aviation, for them sky is where their home is. Warm wishes on International Civil Aviation Day."

"Wishing a very Happy International Civil Aviation Day to all. It is something that connects the world and brings all of us close."

"Without aviation, it would have been a completely different world to live in. Let us thank civil aviation for making travelling so much more fun. Happy International Civil Aviation Day."

"All thanks to civil aviation that you can travel any distance to be with the ones who are very important to you. Warm wishes on International Civil Aviation Day."

"Aviation has no room for mistakes. Everything and everyone in aviation has to be perfect in every sense. Have a Happy International Civil Aviation Day."

To commemorate this special day, aviation-themed classroom themes and lectures are conducted along with various media and press releases. The activities carried out on the day focus on the realization of a truly rapid transit network worldwide.

A special Anniversary theme is marked for every five years by the ICAO and from this year to the year 2023 the board has taken the decision upon the theme of the day to remain as "Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development."





Also read: 'Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta'

Also watch: