Janet Yellen confirmed as 1st female US Treasury Secy

WASHINGTON: The US Senate has voted to approve President Joe Biden's nomination of former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to be the next Treasury Secretary, making her the first woman to hold the post.

Yellen, a 74-year-old economist, will also be the first person to have served as Treasury Secretary, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, and Chair of the Federal Reserve after the Senate confirmed her nomination by a vote of 84-15 on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am so proud that the Senate will confirm Janet Yellen to be the first woman to ever hold the position of Treasury Secretary. She's a native of working-class Brooklyn, and no one has more experience for this job," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer tweeted before the vote.

At a confirmation hearing last week, Yellen said her first task as Treasury Secretary would be to help Americans endure the final months of the Covid-19 pandemic and keeping people safe while getting them back to work.

Yellen also urged Congress to "act big" with a new Covid-19 relief package as the economic recovery is losing momentum amid surging coronavirus cases.

"Economists don't always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later," she said. (IANS)

