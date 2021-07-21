Jeff Bezos attempts history with flight to edge of space

NEW DELHI: World's richest man Jeff Bezos launched to the edge of space on Tuesday along with his brother Mark, 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen, aboard his company Blue Origin's fully automated New Shepard rocket. New Shepard launched its first human flight, NS-16, from Launch Site One in West Texas at 9 am EDT (6.30 pm IST).



The rocket aims to fly beyond the Karman line and the trip will last approximately 11 minutes from launch to capsule landing. Astronauts will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth in their space capsule. The Karman line, 100 km above the ground, is the internationally recognised boundary of space. The 57-year-old billionaire said that he is not nervous, but excited. (IANS)

Also Read: China, Syria vow to boost bilateral cooperation

Also Watch:

