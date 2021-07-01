Last German troops leave Afghanistan

KABUL/BERLIN: The last of the remaining German troops have left Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of deployment in the war-torn country, Defence Minister said Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. The German Defence Minister said in a tweet that the last Bundeswehr soldiers "left Afghanistan safely" on Tuesday evening, reports TOLO News.



She thanked the more than 150,000 troops who have served there since 2001 and said that "they can be proud of this mission". Germany maintained a contingent of around 1,100 troops before starting the drawdown in May. The country deployed its forces in the wake of the deadly 9/11 attacks in 2001, according to a DW News report. The first troops arrived in Kabul in January 2002. (IANS)

