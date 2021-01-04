 Top
Mahmoud Abbas welcomes Hamas' letter on ending internal division

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has welcomed a letter by the Islamic Hamas movement on ending internal division

RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has welcomed a letter by the Islamic Hamas movement on ending internal division and holding general elections in the territories. Palestine's official news agency WAFA said in an official statement on Saturday that Abbas welcomes what came in Hamas's letter about ending division, building partnership, and accomplishing national unity. The report added that Abbas decided to invite Hana Nasser, Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission, to discuss the procedures for issuing the decrees related to holding the elections, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

