'Militants involved in creating volatile situation in Bangladesh'

DHAKA: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that government has noticed that "identified terrorists and militants have become involved in politics and are creating a volatile situation in the country".



He said intelligence agencies are trying to identify the financers of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh. "Everything, from where the money is coming from to how much is going into whose account," he said on Wednesday afternoon.

"Intelligence agencies are working to identify those who provide financial support to Hefazat. We have already learned some information about them, but we don't want to disclose that now. We will inform everyone once the investigation is over," the Home Minister said.

"As per our investigation, Hefazat-e-Islam carried out violence with an aim of repeating the anarchy at Shapla Chattar in 2013. They certainly had political ambition. Our law enforcement agencies are investigating various secret activities of the organisation," Kamal said.

The militant outfit Hefazat Ameer (Chief) Junayed Babunagari, who has been accused in a case but is yet to face action.

"There was a case filed against Babunagari in 2013. He was arrested at that time and later he was released on bail," he said, adding legal action would be taken against anyone who commits a crime. (IANS)

