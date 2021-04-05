Myanmar protesters hold 'Easter egg strikes'

YANGON: Protesters across Myanmar staged "Easter egg strikes" on Sunday, painting and writing anti-military slogans on eggs as a symbol of defiance and opposition to the February 1 coup. The eggs, decorated to mark Easter Sunday, were placed in public areas, while photos were also shared on social media, dpa news agency reported.



Street protests were held in the regions of Yangon, Mandalay, Sagaing, Tanintharyi and in Kachin state, local media reported. The largest demonstration was in Mandalay, as people from the health and education sectors and students union all joined the strike.

Meanwhile, arrest warrants were issued for 20 more celebrities, according to the military's news channel on Saturday evening. Many celebrities and social media influencers oppose the coup and shared their views online.

On Friday, 18 celebrities were to be charged for circulating material intended to cause a member of the armed forces to mutiny or disregard their duty.

The military seized control of the South-East Asian country after an election which Aung San SuuKyi's ruling party, National League for Democracy (NLD) won by a landslide. The Army has violently cracked down on the ensuing protests. SuuKyi and other senior NLD leaders are currently under detention. (IANS)

Also Read: 5 dead in Myanmar as crackdown on protests continue

Also Watch: Burhi Dihing 'Husori troupe' geared up to showcase their talent in this Rongali Bihu







