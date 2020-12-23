Nepal's KP Sharma Oli organises separate gathering as NCP on verge of collapse

KATHMANDU: As the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is on the verge of a collapse, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday organised a separate gathering of the NCP's central committee and took a number of decisions. The gathering came two days after the dissolution of the House of Representative. Leaders from the opponent camp were not invited to the meeting.



Oli's rival camp, led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, will also hold its own meeting later in the day. During the meeting, the Prime Minister announced the strength of the central committee will increase from the present 446 to 1,119. It has been decided that 556 members will be added to that committee immediately, whereas 197 others will be incorporated later. With the decision to increase the number of the members, Oli holds a strong majority in the party central committee.

The faction has also decided to hold the party's general convention on November 18-23, 2021 in Kathmandu.

With this, the existing central committee, in which Oli had already lost his majority, has been dissolved, according to the decision released after the gathering.

Since Oli's decision to dissolve the House of Representatives after he failed to command a majority in his party, the two sides have been holding parallel party meetings.

Meanwhile, the meeting removed Narayan Kaji Shrestha from the position of party spokesperson and replaced him with Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. Shrestha had been opposing the dissolution. (IANS)



