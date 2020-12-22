 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

New UK COVID-19 strain detected in Australia, Italy

With several countries in the world either suspending or temporarily halting flights to and fro from Britain after the

COVID-19

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  22 Dec 2020 5:00 AM GMT

LONDON: With several countries in the world either suspending or temporarily halting flights to and fro from Britain after the discovery of a new mutant COVID-19 strain, reports of detection of the new strain in patients in Australia and Italy have also emerged. Australia's federal health minister Greg Hunt said on Monday that the new strain has been detected in a small number of cases, The Guardian reported. The health ministry in Italy on Sunday said that it detected a patient with the new COVID-19 strain found in Britain. The patient, who is now in isolation, returned from the UK in the past few days. The fear over the fast spread of the new strain has led many countries to put new restrictions on international travel. (IANS)

Also Read: UNGA chief calls for ensuring COVID-19 vaccines accessible to all

Also Watch: Boost to intra-state bus travel: Biswanath gets new daily bus service to Guwahati



Britain COVID-19 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X