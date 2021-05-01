No fresh COVID cases in New Zealand

New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and community on Friday. The total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 23, and the total number of confirmed cases remains at 2,257, according to the Ministry of Health. The quarter million mark for the number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered has been passed in New Zealand. Of those doses, almost 69,000 people have been fully vaccinated, the Xinhua news agency reported. "As we come to the end of World Immunization week, we want to reiterate our thanks to the more than 15,000 trained vaccinators in New Zealand," it said. There's also a growing number of registered vaccinators stepping up to become part of the COVID-19 vaccination surge workforce. (IANS)





