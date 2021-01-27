Nothing can be bigger than securing home for homeless: Bangladesh PM Hasina

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday that nobody will remain homeless in the country, which is celebrating the golden jubilee of its independence this year.



"No one will remain shelter-less in the 'MujibBarsho' and the golden jubilee year of Bangladesh's independence. Our resources may be limited, but I'll provide at least one address to every person in the country. Millions of martyrs who had made supreme sacrifice for the country will get peace. The only aim of the Father of the Nation, Sheikh MujiburRahman, was to change the fate of the people of the country," Hasina said.

The Prime Minister said she believes that when people will live in their own houses, the departed souls of her father and mother, who sacrificed their entire lives for the people of the country, will be in peace.

"My father Sheikh MujiburRahman had fought throughout his life for the people of the country. I'm very happy that we've been able to give addresses to the people, especially in the winter season," Hasina said.

The Prime Minister said that distributing homes to around 70,000 homeless families is a proud moment for the country as it gives people a secured and better hope for the future.

"This is the biggest festival ever for the country, as we're giving homes to the homeless people. I want your blessings so that we can build the country as Golden Bengal as dreamt by the Father of the Nation," Hasina said.

The Hasina regime is distributing homes to more than 66,000 landless and homeless families across the country under the Ashrayan-2 project as part of the government's pledge to provide houses to all on the occasion of 'MujibBorsho' and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Hasina also said that her government will provide another 100,000 houses to the homeless people across the country. "The process will start very soon. We do hope that there'll be no homeless people in the country," she said.

The Prime Minister joined the inauguration programme for the ditribution of homes virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban and got connected to 492 upazillas across the country. She also spoke to a cross-section of people, including the beneficiaries, through video conferencing.

Each home under the Ashrayan-2 project has two rooms, one kitchen, one toilet and a veranda, costing 1.75 lakh Bangladeshi taka. Hasina said that her government is working for all sections of people so that they could lead a safe and secured life. (IANS)

Also Read: 6 Dead in Explosion at Quarry in Karnataka's Shivamogga, Probe Ordered

Also Watch: 10 Most Memorable Bihu Songs by Zubeen Garg