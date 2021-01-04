Philippines logs 891 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 891 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the overall infection tally in the country to 477,807. In a statement, the DOH said the low daily tally of cases is "due to a decrease in the number of patients seen in Covid-19 laboratories during the New Year", Xinhua news agency reported. "The DOH reminds the public to be cautious in interpreting these numbers as an increase in cases in the coming weeks is still possible," the statement said. (IANS)



Also Read: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu receives COVID-19 vaccine

Also Watch: Watch: Spine-chilling accident caught on camera, one woman dead







