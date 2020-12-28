Russia prevents Islamic State terror attack attempt in the city of Makhachkala

MOSCOW: Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it, together with the country's interior ministry, had foiled a terror attack attempt in the city of Makhachkala, the Republic of Dagestan.



On Friday, four members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization were detained, the FSB said in a press release on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspects planned to detonate an explosive device near an administrative building of law enforcement agencies and launch an armed attack on police officers. Law enforcers seized a cache of weapons for the attack and found evidence of coordination from abroad on their mobile phones. (IANS)

