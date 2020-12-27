 Top
Russia thwarts bomb attack in Tambov

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has detained a teenager plotting a bomb attack in a building in the city of Tambov.

Sentinel Digital Desk

  27 Dec 2020 9:24 AM GMT

MOSCOW: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has detained a teenager plotting a bomb attack in a building in the city of Tambov.

Explosives and other components used in the making of an improvised explosive device as well as instructions for its assembly were seized from the suspect's rented apartment, the FSB said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

According to another statement released by the Russian Investigative Committee, the suspect, 17, planned to use an improvised explosive device to commit a terror act in one of the city's buildings. The committee has opened a criminal case against the offender. (IANS)

